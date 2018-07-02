Kenya Power seeks harsh penalties on theft of power

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 09:16, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 09:22 GMT +3

Electricity cables are seen connecting power to houses within the Mathare valley slums. Kenya Power says it loses Sh500 million in revenue annually from vandalism. [File, Standard]

Kenya Power (KP) loses Sh500 million in revenue annually from vandalism of its transformers and power theft.

The company’s managing director, Ken Tarus is now seeking the help of Parliament to pass legislation for harsher penalties to deal with perpetrators.

“If this is not addressed, it could be quite destructive to our operations and health of business,” said Tarus.

He said that vandalism of transformers, cables and related network accessories hampered the company's efforts to provide reliable power.

Sustained surveillance

“This loss prompted us to initiate sustained surveillance on the network through countrywide operations to crackdown on vandalism and illegal connections. Our efforts have borne fruits and we continue to see remarkable reduction in cases of vandalism and illegal connections, though the war is far from over,” said Tarus.

Tarus spoke in Nanyuki when the company’s senior management team met the National Assembly committee on energy in a stakeholder engagement forum which followed a similar meeting with the magistrates and Kadhis in Naivasha earlier.

In both meetings, various issues affecting the operations of the company were discussed.

“The objective of the engagement with both the magistrates and parliamentary committee on energy was to sensitize them on the impact of vandalism and other offenses in the Energy Act and how these crimes affect the operations of Kenya Power,” he said.

