Gideon Moi backs Uhuru graft war

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 08:09, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 08:12 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) shakes hands with Mzee Joshua Marisoi (right) a former Kanu youth winger during church service at ACK St Philips in Sotik, Bomet. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent in the war against corruption.

Moi, who spoke during a church fundraising at St Philips ACK church in Sotik town yesterday, said corruption was denying Kenyans vital services and that there was an urgent need to address it.

“I personally support the war on corruption and want to ask the president not to relent in the war against the vice. This is the only way Kenyans will be assured of services and development,” said the senator.

Moi was accompanied to the function by Tiaty MP William Kamket and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat and a number of the party’s grass-root leaders from Bomet, Nyamira and Kisii counties.

He pledged support for Uhuru’s Big Four agenda of food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare.

“The Big Four agenda is good for the country and will benefit common mwananchi,” he said.

MP Kamket shared the senator’s sentiments saying the president should not be distracted by noises from politicians who feel they are targeted in the war against corruption.

Anti-graft campaign

“My appeal is that the president should not look back. Let people make noise, but the war on corruption must be won,” Kamket said.

He said politicians complaining about the anti-graft campaign were only trying to slow down the fight.

“Those making noise know their role in the scandals that have robbed Kenyans of their taxes and denied them services, no one should give them an ear,” the Tiaty legislator insisted.

Salat, while voicing his support for the war on corruption, said suspects should not be allowed to hide behind their communities or political parties.

Kamket at the same time criticised emerging splits in Jubilee following the war on corruption.

Kamket said the differences over war on graft and lifestyle audit might be Jubilee’s final undoing.

He said the planned Jubilee party meeting called by Uhuru would not resolve the differences in the party, but would only help in escalating it.

Kamket said the differences being witnessed in the party members were irreconcilable.

“Jubilee leaders are only going to the meeting because they respect the president but I know there will be no truce,” he said.

