Tension high in Maasai Mau as eviction looms

Several people who have been ordered out of Maasai Mau Forest claimed that they had received threats.

Those who had settled at Kosia, Septonok and Nkoben, part of the Mau Forest under the management of the Narok County government, claimed security officers who want them to move out of the area had threatened them.

"We are living in fear and we do not know what awaits us. Since the eviction order was issued, security agencies have been threatening us. As far as we are concerned, we are in the settlement area and not the forest,” said Benard Sang, the chairman of Mau Settlers Association.

He added that his group supported the DP's order to conserve forests and the environment, but did not approve of the way the police were enforcing the directive.

Mr Sang said: "We are victims of bad politics. We were evicted in 2005 after the 2002 polls as well as in 2008 after the 2007 elections. We voted in 2013 and in 2015, there was eviction. It is the same now."

The Maasai Mau section commander, Patrick ole Kilai, however denied claims that the settlers are being forced to leave.

"We are still waiting for formal eviction orders. In the meantime, we are only doing our normal patrols to stop destruction of the forest," he said.

A week ago, Deputy President William Ruto, while on a tour of the area, ordered that those living on forest land be removed.

Mr Ruto, who spoke at Sogoo High School in Narok South, lamented that government efforts to increase Kenya's forest cover were being frustrated by encroachers.

The eviction was expected to affect about 600 families. Ruto said legal settlers would be issued with title deeds and that 15 schools demolished in the 2005 evictions would be rebuilt.

The eviction is supposed to pave the way for the conserving of the 46,000-hectare Mau complex, which is the largest water tower in East and Central Africa. Ruto said the Government would not relent in its environmental conservation efforts.

In the wake of the eviction order, some of those who have settled in the area claimed they did not know where the forest boundary was.

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta termed the DP’s sentiments as 'doublespeak'.

He accused the Government of issuing title deeds to illegal settlers evicted in 2005.