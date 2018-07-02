Women MPs want heroines to be honoured before they die

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

Kenya Women in Parliament (Kewopa) when they visited Grace Onyango, the first Kenyan woman to be elected to Parliament, at her home in Kisumu on Saturday. Mrs Onyango, who was elected to Parliament in 1961, is ailing. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

In summary Ms Onyango, who is ailing, shattered the proverbial glass ceiling when she was elected the first woman MP

Legislators say there is need to put up a statue in Parliament for the country to remember outstanding leaders

The curtains came down on an important chapter of Meru history on May 9 when Jacinta Mwariama was laid to rest in Timau. Ms Mwariama was the wife of Mau Mau hero, Field Marshal Musa Mwariama. Jacinta, who acted as a spy for the Mau Mau during the freedom struggle, died a miserable woman having lived in squalor, as did Mwariama in 1993.

Her death evoked tales of heartbreaking stories of heroes and heroines who, despite their courage, outstanding achievements and noble qualities, died without being honoured.

And in an attempt to change the narrative, women MPs now want the country to honour heroines that have made a mark in the country’s history and in the fight for independence.

First woman

Speaking when they paid a visit to the first woman MP Grace Onyango at her home in Kisumu, yesterday, women leaders said there was need to put up a statue in Parliament to honour such heroines.

Ms Onyango, who is ailing, shattered the proverbial glass ceiling when she became the first woman to be elected Mayor of Kisumu town (1967) and later MP (1969) in post-independent Kenya. Prior to this, the teacher-turned politician had served as the first woman councillor of Kisumu Central Ward.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

At the time she was elected Kisumu Town Mayor, Mrs Onyango, known for her calm but sharp debating skills in Parliament, was the only woman MP in a House of 158 legislators.

Led by Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu, the leaders yesterday said women leaders had not been celebrated deservedly.

The women parliamentarians said they wanted to show special appreciation to Ms Onyango for the mentorship she had given them over the years.

“Books should be written as well as biographies as a way of remembering Onyango,” said Mrs Buyu.

The women MPS now want the 91-year-old Onyango to be honoured when she is still alive.

They revealed plans to recognise and reward great women in national leadership since independence.

Others who have made a mark in political spheres include Chelagat Mutai, who, at 24, became the youngest elected MP representing Eldoret North, quickly making a mark as she articulated land issues in the Rift Valley; Prof Julia Ojiambo, who became the first woman MP to be elected in what was then the Western Province, representing Funyula constituency.

She was appointed an Assistant Minister for Education under the Jomo Kenyatta government. Pheobe Asiyo, Jael Mbogo, Wangari Maathai and Martha Karua are also counted among trailblazers in the country’s political sphere.