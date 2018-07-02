MCAs refuse to finance Inter-county initiative, cite disagreement

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 21:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 21:48 GMT +3

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have passed a motion opposing financing of an inter-county economic bloc.

Passing a report on the county’s annual development plan for the 2018/19 financial year, the ward representatives cited lack of agreement between Isiolo, Laikipia, Baringo and Samburu counties in the joint project that was aimed at economically developing the bloc and to end resource-based conflicts.

ALSO READ: How to deal with the paperwork scramble after a spouse dies

Not ready

The chairman of the Budget and Appropriation Committee Wilson Wakahiu told the assembly the county was not ready to commit any money to the project before the four counties agree.

The MCA for Marmanet Daniel Nyausi said if Laikipia sets aside the money for Amaya Triangle initiative, the other counties involved will be at liberty to use it.

Challenges facing the project started in March when MCAs from the concerned counties blocked the signing of the MoU by governors during a meeting held at Bogoria Spa Resort in Baringo.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The MCAs complained that most of them were left out in the initial processes of formulating the MoU.

Pokot name

The representatives also took issue with the name 'Amaya' arguing that it was a Pokot name that did not have bearing on the three other communities in the bloc.

They also raised concerns that communities were not involved yet they were the immediate recipient of the activities planned in the initiative, including developing infrastructure, modernising livestock production, cross-border trade, education among others.

ALSO READ: MCAs worried over county’s bloated wage bill

The ward representatives suggested that comprehensive public participation should be carried at grassroots to incorporate interests of all communities.