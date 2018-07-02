Ministry in trouble over hospital upgrade Next Story
Cotton farmer’s quest for better returns

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3
A kilo of cotton is fetching Sh46 up from Sh40 last year, marking improved earning for farmers. [Photo: Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

The price of cotton has improved marginally in Mt Kenya East. A kilo is fetching Sh46 up from Sh40 last year, marking improved earning for farmers.

Speaking during a farmer’s forum in the cotton belt of Kanyangi in Mbeere North at the weekend, farmers said the earnings offer better returns than five years ago when a kilo fetched Sh25.

Njue Mbothere, a farmer, said he prefers cotton to maize farming as the former is drought tolerant.

Another farmer Joseph Nyaga said cotton farming is capital- intensive considering that a farmer has to spray a lot to contain pests.

The farmers called on the Government to assist them form cooperatives that would give them loans, subsidised inputs and extension services.

