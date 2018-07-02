Sh2.2b grant for clean water supply plan Next Story
Residents counting losses as large pond 'swallows' crops

By Kamau Munene | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3

The pond in Baragwe ward, Kirinyaga East sub-county was formed by water that started gushing out soon after the onset of the recent torrential rains.

It caused losses as it covered five acres of crops.

Residents have complained that the large pond had become a danger.

Peterson Muchiri, a resident, said he feared his children and domestic animals would drown in the pond.

“Should children play in the pond they cannot swim out since the ground around it is too soft," said Mr Muchiri.

He added that domestic animals could get stuck in the waters.

Area flooded

Another resident, Mwai Mbico, said he recalls a similar occurrence in 1961, when the area flooded and turned into a lake.

“After the 1961 incident, the area dried up and we started farming. But in March all hell broke loose, causing fear and panic," said Mr Mbico.

Area MCA David Mathenge said he had visited the area and advised residents to keep away from the pond.

He said the area would be fenced off with chain link to ensure residents and their animals were safe.

 “I have also authorised funds be set aside to buy water pipes to drain the water into the nearby Kaboyo stream," said Mr Mathenge.

Domestic animals

During the 1961 floods, the pond was nicknamed Riagicuna due to its ability to 'swallow' domestic animals, according to a resident, Joseph Gatumu.

