‘Friendly fire also kills’, CS Wamalwa cautions Jubilee Party

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 14:38, Updated July 1st 2018 at 14:44 GMT +3

Devolution and Planning CS Eugene Wamalwa (right), Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong (center) and Busia First Lady Juby Ojaamong during a church service at Uganda Martyrs Busia Catholic Church [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

Devolution and Planning CS Eugene Wamalwa has called for ceasefire between wrangling legislators in the ruling Jubilee Coalition.

He said the country was calm following March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and appealed to disgruntled legislators in Jubilee not to turn up political heat again.

Speaking yesterday at the Uganda Martyrs Busia Catholic church Wamalwa said the Big Four Agenda of President Kenyatta may not be realised if lawmakers elected on Jubilee engage in a bare-knuckle fight.

“Friendly fire also kills. I urge those who have not embraced the handshake between President Uhuru and Odinga to cease the friendly fire we are seeing today because it can be as deadly as enemy fire,” said Wamalwa.

“All leaders should focus on delivering on the Big Four Agenda that President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the country and he is committed to leaving a good legacy once his term comes to an end,” he added.

He said early 2022 politics risks affecting service delivery to the public. He said the national government will ensure that projects that President Uhuru launched are completed.

He wondered key projects launched in other counties particularly the Chwele-Lwakhakha road was almost through but the Busia-Malaba road was far from being completed.

Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong said it was not time for politics but to deliver to the people. He said President Kenyatta meant well for the country and urged elected leaders to back the President.

“Let us work together as a team regardless of our political affiliation’s and ensure our people get that which they want from the county and national government but not to play politics all the time,” said Ojaamong.

Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga decried deteriorating insecurity in Busia County and called for frequent police patrols to curb the increasing crime cases. He said people have lost vehicles but were yet to be recovered.

“Police should conduct frequent patrols along the roads at night to curb the rising insecurity in the county,” said Odanga