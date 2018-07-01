Father still at large after killing 12 year old son over avocado

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 10:34, Updated July 1st 2018 at 10:39 GMT +3

Family members of the deceased boy at their home. [Peter Muthomi, Standard]

A father who last week killed his 12-year-old son over an avocado is still at large.

Morris Gitonga 40, beat his son to death on June 27 and went into hiding after the incident that occurred at Mbaranga, Tigania East Sub County.

Witnesses who spoke to the standard over the incident said Gitonga who is a driver descended on his two children the son and a daughter aged eight years over claims that they had ashamed him for stealing avocados from the neighbour’s farm.

Purity Kawira 31, said his husband also accused her children for not disciplining the children, before he went looking for the children who had been hiding at a neighbour’s place fearing the furry of their father.

“A neighbour Kabete Kiko had come to our home and quarrelled me and my husband, he said our children had stolen her avocados while they were on their way to school. After realising the matter had been reported to us, my children went into hid to our neighbour, they feared their father because he frequently beat them when they do any wrong,” Kawira said.

She added that later after his husband brought the children at their house at around 2am he beat them thoroughly using a firm plumbing pipe, her calls to stop his husband from assaulting the kids fall into deaf years.

On Thursday morning, the boy Nicholas Mwiti, a standard five pupil at Mbaranga primary school succumbed to the injuries he sustain from the beating.

“At the morning l give my son a cup of tea and food to eat, he told me he had no appetite. He was so weak and later fall unconscious. I informed his father but after he realized that our son could not talk and was lifeless he vanished,” Kawira added.

As the body of Mwiti was taken to Miathene Hospital mortuary, his sister Pamela Karimi of eight years was rushed to Tigania hospital before she was referred to Meru level five hospital.

Karimi was injured at the legs and hands, one of her ankle was also cracked.

The incident has left villagers with questions on how a father was so inhuman to his kids.

Residents said Gitonga was a “good man” in the village and it was unfortunate that he killed his child.

His father, Naftali Gikonya 70, said his son was a responsible father and did not even take drugs.

“l was informed about the happening and when l arrived at my son’s homestead at about 6:30 am, l found the lifeless body of my grandson laying in a bed. I cannot figure that my son whom l have raised with morals and who has never had domestic violence at his family could kill anyone,” Gikonya said.

Kawira said his husband has never been violent nor take drugs.

Meanwhile police have asked anyone with the information that could lead to the arrest of the father to share.

Tigania East Police boss Samuel Koskei said they were still pursuing the man after he went hiding following the heinous act.

