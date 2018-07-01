Woman seeks to end gender bias in offices Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Is Uhuru’s Big Four agenda a priority for governors?

By Everlyne Kwamboka | Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 09:02, Updated July 1st 2018 at 09:08 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past function. [File, Standard]

Some governors have failed to realign their budgets with the national government’s ‘Big Four’ agenda.

The governors allocated more funds to other sectors, leaving food security, healthcare and affordable housing that are a priority for the national government for the next five years, with minimal funds.

ALSO READ: County assemblies failing us on the devolution dream

This has seen some county assemblies differ with the executive, as Members of County Assemblies call for amendments to the budgets in realignment with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plans for the country.

In Kericho County, MCAs rejected some of the allocations in the Sh7.18 billion budget, saying they were not a priority.

The MCAs queried Sh83 million the governor had allocated to fund a suit against the British government over historical injustices.

They also rejected Sh600 million allocated for the construction of the county governor’s official residence. In Nairobi County, Governor Mike Sonko’s office was allocated Sh4.6 billion compared to Sh521 million for agriculture sector.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Housing received Sh409 million as compared to urban planning’s Sh502 million.

For Governor Ferdinand Waitutu, Kiambu County that has been fighting to eradicate illicit brew, rehabilitation of youths addicted to alcohol has been given a priority compared some areas in the Big Four agenda.

In Narok, Sh704 million was allocated to the health sector and the Roads department got Sh748 million.

ALSO READ: Muhoho Kenyatta: Smooth operator who controls purse strings

RELATED TOPICS:
big four agenda
uhuru kenyatta
devolution

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru, Ruto hold crisis meeting

Uhuru, Ruto hold crisis meeting

US pours billions in Kenya to rival China dominance

US pours billions in Kenya to rival China dominance

Millie Odhiambo: I’m Uhuru’s number one defender

Millie Odhiambo: I’m Uhuru’s number one defender

Uhuru’s dilemma as Ruto forays cause jitters in Jubilee

Uhuru’s dilemma as Ruto forays cause jitters in Jubilee

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited