Is Uhuru’s Big Four agenda a priority for governors?

Some governors have failed to realign their budgets with the national government’s ‘Big Four’ agenda.

The governors allocated more funds to other sectors, leaving food security, healthcare and affordable housing that are a priority for the national government for the next five years, with minimal funds.

This has seen some county assemblies differ with the executive, as Members of County Assemblies call for amendments to the budgets in realignment with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plans for the country.

In Kericho County, MCAs rejected some of the allocations in the Sh7.18 billion budget, saying they were not a priority.

The MCAs queried Sh83 million the governor had allocated to fund a suit against the British government over historical injustices.

They also rejected Sh600 million allocated for the construction of the county governor’s official residence. In Nairobi County, Governor Mike Sonko’s office was allocated Sh4.6 billion compared to Sh521 million for agriculture sector.

Housing received Sh409 million as compared to urban planning’s Sh502 million.

For Governor Ferdinand Waitutu, Kiambu County that has been fighting to eradicate illicit brew, rehabilitation of youths addicted to alcohol has been given a priority compared some areas in the Big Four agenda.

In Narok, Sh704 million was allocated to the health sector and the Roads department got Sh748 million.

