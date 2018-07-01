Despite problems in mastery of Kiswahili let's embrace it

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 23:57 GMT +3

Watching some journalists struggle how to frame questions in Kiswahili to the Deputy State House spokesperson Kanze Dena during her debut press briefing was a spectacle on its own.

Some journalists could hardly express themselves in the national language, a language that defines Kenyans.

It was clear indication that despite being an official language, Kiswahili is yet to be fully appreciated by the same people supposed to be on the forefront championing for it.

The midweek event saw some members of the Fourth Estate ask their questions in English after failing to piece together some of their statements in Kiswahili. And in the midst of this, Ms Dena remained firm and tackled all the questions eloquently in fluent Kiswahili. This is a wake up call to those in the communication industry that there is paradigm shift from the previous norm where English or the Queen’s Language as they call it, was the in thing.

With State House appreciating the value of Kiswahili in nation-building and development, Government officers and those in the private sector need to accommodate Kiswahili language in their day to day engagement with their stakeholders.

As stipulated in the Constitution, Kiswahili is an official language even in Parliament alongside English and the Sign language. Unlike the previous Government, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership has embraced Kiswahili and by employing some of the people including communicators and journalists from Kiswahili desk.

They include Dena and Munira Muhamed who is the head of the Presidential Library. Ms Mohamed worked as a reporter with KTN while Dena was plucked from Royal Media Services where she anchored weekend Kiswahili bulletin alongside Lulu Hassan.

It is important to note that 80 per cent of Kenyans across the country converse in Kiswahili and therefore the need to incorporate it in official communication especially in office and business set up to enhance enhance service delivery which is key.

Communication being a key component, a number of organisations and even business entities which are employing communicators prefers getting those that command of both English and Kiswahili.

Journalists too -- especially those in broadcast industry where there is convergence in the newsrooms need to be well equipped with this language for them to effectively articulate issues that touch on mwananchi.

When the president recently launched the multi-billion Dongo Kundu Bypass in Mombasa, the contractor who is of Asian origin surprised many when he spoke in Kiswahili. He is not the only foreigner in the country who has mastered Kiswahili.

US Ambassador Kyle McCarter fluently speaks Kiswahili after being in the country for many years doing charity work.

Popular notion

Others who are conversant with the language include Japan envoy Toshitsugu Uesawa and former Germany ambassador to Kenya Andreas Peschke.

Despite the problems that we face with the mastery of Kiswahili, the spread of the language in the region is undeniable.

Millions of people speak Kiswahili in Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Congo and South Sudan.

This definitely kills the popular notion in East Africa that Kiswahili was born in Zanzibar, grew up in Tanzania, fell sick in Kenya, died in Uganda and was buried in Congo. With the integration of East African region, Kiswahili is key in bringing together the member countries.

In Uganda, the country’s National Curriculum Development Centre has finalised its 2017 secondary school curriculum, which includes Kiswahili as a compulsory subject alongside English.

An overhaul of the secondary school curriculum to fit Kiswahili saw the condensing of 43 taught subjects into 8 core learning areas.

Kiswahili, like English, has been made compulsory in secondary schools. In Kenya, Kiswahili is taught in both primary and secondary schools as a compulsory subject.

At university level, a number of institutions teach Kiswahili at degree and post graduate level.

For communication students, Kiswahili for journalists is a unit taught at undergraduate level to ensure that they are in position to write and report in Kiswahili .

The writer is a Senior Corporate Communication Officer at the NTSA and a former TV news editor. [email protected]

