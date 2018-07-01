A tale of two magical cities

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 23:49 GMT +3

Nairobi, appears to have been accidentally conceived as opposed to the Russian city that was surreal in its birth.

To compare Nairobi, the city with the dirty Nairobi River, with St Petersburg, the city by the Neva, is to compare two parallel railway lines, running away into the horizon.

The difference is stark – in the way our sunsets and sunrises come sharp in 12-hour cycles, whereas in Saint Petersburg in summer, they have 20 hours of daylight (with darkness only falling between 11pm and 3am).

Yet, a writer must try and reduce everything to words – even St Petersburg, imperial and cultural capital of Russia and perhaps of all Eurasia. St Petesburg, that with river- water fluidity and its barges, defies both description and the mind’s eye.

To the Nairobi urbanite, crossing a road – any road in Nairobi – is to risk being one of that day’s 10 sacrifices to the gods of traffic carriage.

St Petersburg with its cat-owned courtyards, cobblestoned streets and long, desolate silences is a city to be swallowed in long walks.

Of course during the World Cup, there are no silences on these streets. One is as likely to run into crazily cheerful Mexican football fans in huge sombreros, as you are into the modern pharaohs of Egypt – at least before their sad World Cup exit.

Nairobi’s dusty streets, noisy pubs, cappuccino cafes, prostitutes, pestilential tenements and sprawling slums are unrelentingly urban.

A Nairobian’s urban imagery is dominated by images from the electrical world (radio, TV, computer, smart phone) and not the giraffes, lions, and mimosa trees of his ancestors, who are now exclusive to the high-flying foreign tourists that Nairobi is famed for in foreign capitals, including St Petersburg.

Nairobi, a century after its accidental conception by British engineers bogged down in the malaria-prone Maasai plains, waiting for supplies to continue building the railway line linking the Indian Ocean with Lake Victoria and with nothing better to do, is still a city in metamorphosis. Its skyline, streets and surfaces are constantly changing as contractors work on it in the name of “urban development” with all the enthusiasm of children with crayons.

St Petersburg, on the other hand, is staid, dignified, with its ancient cathedrals, hotels and museums – like something out of a European storybook. St Petersburg, in a phrase, seems almost eternal, with architecture that is cold and beautiful, aloof and brilliant.

St Petersburg, is a city of five million people, almost like Nairobi (six million folks), but it feels like it has just a fifth of our population, even during this World Cup period, because there is no sense of crowded streets. Saint Petersburg has this ethereal quality to it, perhaps because it was surreal in conception.

Not since the Pharaohs of Egypt, and their pyramids, had such an impossible feat of architecture and engineering been achieved. With its quiet, cold mystery, it is not a city you could ever get used to. Not like Nairobi, which welcomes friends and foe alike, in its warm embrace that feels like being hugged by a huge relative, with a very dusty jacket on.

Whereas our city is dusty but friendly, St Petersberg is beautiful and loveless. Its superiority is intellectual.

It has produced literary geniuses the way springs produce flowers - Anna Akhmatova, Josef Brodsky, Anton Chekhov, Osip Mandelstam, Alexander Pushkin, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Vladimir Nabokov; whereas Nairobi encourages a mix of cordiality and much mediocrity.

Yet, in the same way that Nairobi, shows tourists its safe side, with residents getting the creme de la crime side of town, St Petersburg dazzles foreigners with its majestic drawbridges over the crystal clear waters of the Neva.

But just stroll downtown to the Peski District, for example, and you will discover a city of stagnant, smelly water, long vertical midnight shadow, dead pigeons, narrow corridors, cats the size of dogs that chase rats the size of cats and, if it is your unlucky day, a vodka-sodden hoodlum with a dagger who may permanently stop your rapidly beating heart, although with the Red Police everywhere, this World Cup has been a showcase for safety.

Nairobi, with its bonhomie, Tuskers, tampons, cars, computers, mercury sugar and low-cholesterol cooking fat, is a consumer city – an example of how aspirational capitalism and human cannibalism (say, from corruption) can cohabit with each other.

St Petersburg is enigmatic and literary (where even the poorest family has a music instrument or wall-library), whereas Nairobi was accidental, like getting unintentionally pregnant, but keeping the kid anyway.

Nairobi continues growing more or less by accident: a flat here, a building there, kiosk-littered road reserves and leaning towers of pisas everywhere posing as deluxe apartment blocks.

St Petersburg was planned, down to the last detail – building by building, bridge by bridge, canal by canal – by a semi-psychotic visionary tyrant-tsar, hence the remarkably few changes to the city from 1703 to date.

Nairobi is still the rich man’s and the tourists’ playground, with its multiple-level malls, spa- salons, luxury hotels, exclusive restaurants and casinos, a fantastical place with its real residents pushed to the periphery.

But in St Petersburg, on a dark and stormy midsummer’s eve, when you are sitting quietly, say, in a quirky little bar on Nevsky Prospekt, minding your own business, sipping vodka in your espresso to keep warm and watching the Neva River coiling like an angry cobra, you suddenly catch sight of the Church of Spilled Blood through the drizzle and it hits you – this city is different from any other on earth.

