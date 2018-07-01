DP Ruto spreads wings to Gusii ahead of 2022

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

DP WIlliam Ruto listens to a young boy at Keroka hospital after touring the facility. (DPPS)

Deputy President William Ruto is making inroads in Kisii and Nyamira, counties previously considered hostile to him.

Last month, Ruto toured Kitutu Chache South and South Mugirango Constituencies in Kisii County where he was hosted by opposition legislators Richard Onyonka and Silvanus Osoro respectively.

He made a similar trip last week to Kitutu Masaba and North Mugirango constituencies in Nyamira County where area Jubilee MPs Shadrack Mose and Joash Nyamoko were at hand to receive him.

During the 2017 campaigns, Gusii was thought to be hostile to Ruto. Jubilee left its campaigns here for President Uhuru Kenyatta, who toured the region on several occasions.

The Deputy President enjoys the support of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who promised to lead campaigns to popularise his candidature in the two counties in preparation for 2022.

“Ruto is the best person to replace President Kenyatta. That is why members of the Gusii community have decided to rally behind him,” said Maangi.

Nyamoko, the Chairman of the Gusii Parliamentary Caucus, said the notion that Ruto was unpopular in Gusiiland was the work of a few people “churning out cheap propaganda”.

“In Nyamira County, Jubilee got three MCAs, a clear indicator that residents support the current government and would vote for Ruto as their president in 2022,” said Nyamoko.

Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tongi said Ruto’s support among members of the Gusii Community was growing daily and that his ancestry lineage has been traced to the community.

“Of all the people who have shown interests for the presidency in 2022, Ruto beats them all in terms of strategy and development agenda. That is why the people of Gusii are going to support him,” said Tong’i.

But Onyonka was non-committal, saying the Gusii community is on neutral gear. “We will negotiate with the various prospective presidential candidates and decide on who will best safeguard our interests,” said Onyonka.

Bomachoge Chache MP Zadock Ogutu said Ruto needs to do more to gain the residents’ support.

“Ruto does not have a point man in the region, he needs a committed and respected person,” said Ogutu.