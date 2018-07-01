Nyanza hopeful ahead of Uhuru, Obama, Magufuli visit

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets ODM leader Raila Odinga during a breakfast prayer meeting at the Safari Park hotel on May 31, 2018. [Evans Ouma, Standard]

Nyanza is looking forward to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit months after the handshake between him and opposition leader Raila Odinga in a week that could be definitive for the region’s development ambitions.

Apart from the Uhuru visit, two other presidents, including the much loved Barack Obama and Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli will also be accompanied by Raila, in what will be one of the largest assemblies of world leaders in the region in a long time.

Although each foreign leader will be there for his own agenda, it is the visit of Obama that has especially excited the region, given that he snubbed visiting ‘home’ the last time he was in Kenya in 2015 as US president.

In his tightly scheduled one-day visit to his home the former US president will officiate the opening of an international standard size football pitch, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a library, an IT lab and a vocational centre run by his sister Auma Obama.

“President Obama looks forward to meeting these emerging leaders for the first time, hearing about the extraordinary work they are doing across Africa, and discussing how the Obama Foundation can support their civic leadership development,” Obama’s office was quoted by CNN yesterday.

Before jetting to Africa, Obama will visit Spain and Portugal from July 5-7. But for President Kenyatta, he would be visiting an area where he has been disliked since becoming head of state but is slowly warming up to him since his famous handshake with opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Uhuru has not been to Nyanza since July last year and largely ignored the area in his two presidential campaigns.

He has consistently been ranked the lowest in the area by opinion polls and like his father, the performance of his government is least appreciated in Nyanza.

The president is expected to tour Migori, where he will meet with Tanzanian President John Magufuli to resolve some of the border issues that have placed residents at loggerheads with Tanzanian authorities.

Although State House could not confirm the Uhuru’s visit, leaders from the region ask Uhuru to use the opportunity to confirm to doubters that the handshake with Raila was real.

They say they are expecting the President to preach peace and reconciliation, not only with the neighbouring Tanzania but also among Kenyan communities.

The leaders, Homa Bay Women representative Gladys Wanga, Nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga and Nyando MP Jared Okello described the planned visit as a positive gesture by the president to promote unity and cohesion.

We are expecting the visit to have a significant impact in the region as the country continues to recover from last year’s elections,” said Ms Nyamunga.

As expected, the region is set to reap from the president who has maintained a tradition of dishing out goodies whenever he visits an area.

Top on the region’s wish list is revival of stalled factories such as Fishnet Company, Kisumu Cotton Mills and injection of capital into the dead sugar factories.

Muhoroni and Chemelil have died while South Nyanza based Sony Sugar is on its deathbed. Muhoroni died last month while Chemelil breathed its last in February. Apart from the sugar crisis, the leaders want the president to address the constant harassment of Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria by Ugandan officials.

“Several fishermen in Homa Bay and Migori counties have suffered frequent arrests by Ugandan officials.

We expect the president to address this issue,” said Homabay Women Representative Glady’s Wanga.

Ahead of the visits Raila on Tuesday met Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, Seme MP James Nyikal and former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno.