Only 9112 turn up to pay Helb loans after waiver

Shocking revelations of 70,000 Kenyans who are holding some Sh6.7 billion debt emerged as Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) waiver lapsed.

After the one-month waiver allowed by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed lapsed, only 9,112 paid back their loans raising a paltry Sh508 million.

Another pledge of Sh971 million was made by some 5,881 loanees, on condition that additional time is created to allow them raise the money.

This means that of the 82,000 Kenyans (locally and abroad) currently withholding Sh8.2 billion Helb funds, only 14, 993 expressed interest to repay.

Overall, only Sh1.5 billion may be raised by Helb in addition to the pledges, leaving a huge balance that the board must raise to support other students pursuing higher and middle level education.

The details emerged in a letter by Helb Chief Executive Officer Charles Ringera to the Cabinet Secretary.

In the letter, dated June 29, Ringera paints a picture of frustration and a long wait by Kenyans to pay back monies that enabled them complete their higher education. Helb draws its funding from the exchequer as well as loan repayments from past beneficiaries. Ringera said that in 2016/2017, Helb recovered Sh4.1 billion, representing 40 per cent of the students’ financing budget, which stands at Sh10.2 billion.

In a bid to raise substantial funds from the defaulters, Ringera has requested for more time to allow the pledges set in and convince more defaulters to pay.

“Considering the number of pledges made and the actual amounts paid so far, we are kindly requesting for an extension to accommodate those loonies who showed interest in the amnesty but could not make it due to considerable short amnesty period,” Ringera said.

Amina opened a 100 per cent penalty waiver for all defaulters from May 3 and June 30.

