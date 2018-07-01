KEPSA launches planting of fruit trees initiative in schools

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has launched a tree planting initiative to help attain the national 10 per cent forest cover by 2022.
Through an initiative dubbed ‘Kijani Movement’ the Kepsa Foundation is seeking to promote environmental conservation through afforestation.
Speaking at Mang’u High School during the launch of the initiative on Saturday, Bidco Africa Chairman Vimal Shah said they will work with educational institutions, under the ‘Green and Feed our Institutions’ program, to plant fruit trees in schools across the country.