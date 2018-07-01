Rival supporters of Malala, Echesa clash (photos) Previous Story
I did not chop my cousin’s hand, accused tells court

By Sheillah Chumba | Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 18:14 GMT +3
The accused man, Jackson Musila, allegedly assaulted his cousin Wycliffe Mboya and cut off his hand with a machete. [ Photo: Courtesy]

A man has denied assaulting his cousin and cutting off his hand over a protracted land dispute.

Jackson Musila, 28, is alleged to have attacked his relative Wycliffe Mboya on October 17, 2017 at their Kasani village in Kakamega County using a machete.

The accused, in his defence told Senior Resident Magistrate Erick Malesi that all prosecution witnesses who were his close relatives were biased since there is a pending land tussle.

“My father has received threats to surrender the land or rot in jail,” he said.

Judgement is scheduled for July 6.

