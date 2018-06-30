Bishop arrested for defiling minor Previous Story
Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo defends President Uhuru’s fight against corruption

By Waweru Titus | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 16:16, Updated June 30th 2018 at 16:28 GMT +3

Mbita Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has sent warning shots to anyone who plans to joke with President Uhuru Kenyatta and interrupt his plan to weed out corrupt individuals in the country.

Speaking on Saturday, Ms Millie lauded President Uhuru’s initiative to fight corruption in his regime, saying those found to have embezzled public funds must face the law.

ALSO READ: Uhuru’s dilemma as Ruto forays cause jitters in Jubilee

“We are fully and totally behind the President in fighting corruption. I can tell you in the past I have been known to be unfriendly to the presidency. Right now if anybody jokes with the President they will find me head on. I will deal with them “mundu khumundu (one on one”, said the firebrand legislator.

Millie further added that the famous handshake between Opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has yielded fruits and residents can attest to it.

“We hope the handshake will bring many other benefits. Yesterday we were in Remba with fishermen and the entire county security team courtesy of the handshake. I’m defender number one,” she indicated.

Millie was addressing residents of Kamureri and Wakulla villages when she distributed title deeds. The residents have for a long time been having conflicts over the pieces of land they occupy.

