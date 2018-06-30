We have been forgotten, maize farmers say

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 22:55 GMT +3

Lorries queue to deliver maize at Eldoret NCPB. [Photo: Courtesy]

The saga surrounding importation and suitability of sugar for human consumption has left maize farmers who are still owed billions of shillings by the state, dumbfounded.

North Rift farmers, who are owed more than Sh3.5 billion by the government, now claim attention has shifted from their predicament to the sugar saga.

ALSO READ: Police seize contraband sugar, arrest suspects

They said government should not forget that maize farmers have not been paid for deliveries to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores for last season’s crop.

Speaking to Saturday Standard from Eldoret, large scale farmers led by Jackson Kwambai, Kimutai Kolum and Kenya Farmers Association (KFA) Director Kipkorir Menjo claimed the government “had failed to honour its promises to clear dues”.

“We have been forgotten as the sugar debate rages. The state has not cleared dues owed to farmers who supplied produce to NCPB,” said Kolum.

He warned of a drop in harvests this year, saying the delayed payment denied farmers money to buy top dressing fertiliser.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

There are fears that NCPB is no longer receiving produce from the farmers. “If the government has decided to close NCPB stores, it should have considered paying all dues owed to maize farmers. I have made loses by selling part of my produce to middlemen but at throw away price of Sh1,500 per 90 kg bag,” he said.