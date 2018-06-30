Matatu operators to strike over road Next Story
Oil prospecting revives age-old rivalries in Kerio Valley Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

We have been forgotten, maize farmers say

By Titus Too | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 22:55 GMT +3
Lorries queue to deliver maize at Eldoret NCPB. [Photo: Courtesy]

The saga surrounding importation and suitability of sugar for human consumption has left maize farmers who are still owed billions of shillings by the state, dumbfounded.

North Rift farmers, who are owed more than Sh3.5 billion by the government, now claim attention has shifted from their predicament to the sugar saga.

ALSO READ: Police seize contraband sugar, arrest suspects

They said government should not forget that maize farmers have not been paid for deliveries to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores for last season’s crop.

Speaking to Saturday Standard from Eldoret, large scale farmers led by Jackson Kwambai, Kimutai Kolum and Kenya Farmers Association (KFA) Director Kipkorir Menjo claimed the government “had failed to honour its promises to clear dues”.

“We have been forgotten as the sugar debate rages. The state has not cleared dues owed to farmers who supplied produce to NCPB,” said Kolum.

He warned of a drop in harvests this year, saying the delayed payment denied farmers money to buy top dressing fertiliser.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

There are fears that NCPB is no longer receiving produce from the farmers. “If the government has decided to close NCPB stores, it should have considered paying all dues owed to maize farmers. I have made loses by selling part of my produce to middlemen but at throw away price of Sh1,500 per 90 kg bag,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
National Cereals and Produce Board
North Rift farmers
maize farmers

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Agriculture PS fails to explain how Sh2.1 billion was spent

Agriculture PS fails to explain how Sh2.1 billion was spent

Farmer paid nearly Sh500m in maize scandal speaks out

Farmer paid nearly Sh500m in maize scandal speaks out

The truth about Agriculture Ministry funds

The truth about Agriculture Ministry funds

Anguish of farmers stuck with 300,000 bags of maize

Anguish of farmers stuck with 300,000 bags of maize

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited