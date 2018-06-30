Irrigation board rescind's decision to award multi-billion shilling dam tender after expose

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

Irrigation Board General Manager Gitonga Mugambi. [File, Standard]

The National Irrigation Board (NIB) has rescinded the decision to award a multi-billion shillings contract for construction of a dam that would have led to the loss of more than Sh11 billion.

This followed an expose by Sunday Standard of how the board plotted to siphon public funds by inflating the cost of constructing Lowaat Dam Project in Turkana County from Sh18 billion to Sh29.8 billion.

ALSO READ: Leaders agree on Ndakaini Dam water sharing

The board has agreed to cancel the tender it awarded to Sinotech Company Ltd at a cost of Sh29.8 billion and instead award it to China International Water and Electric Corp at a cost of Sh18.5 billion. NIB stated that after concluding re-evaluation of the tenders as ordered by the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), they found that the Chinese Company met all requirements to construct the dam at the lowest cost of Sh18.5 billion.

“The board has re-evaluated the company’s technical and financial proposals and found that it attained the highest score. The board therefore awards the company the tender at the quoted cost of Sh18,534,131,178 subject to approval by the Attorney General and the Treasury,” said NIB.

The details are contained in a letter of award to the company signed by NIB General Manager Gitonga Mugambi.

The Lowaat Dam Project includes construction of dam with power component, water supply and irrigation of 25,000 acres to improve food production in Turkana. “We request the company to confirm acceptance of the tender within 14 days and prepare to enter into a contract with NIB within 28 days after approval by the relevant government agencies,” said Mugambi.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The public procurement board had unearthed the NIB scandal two weeks ago and went ahead to nullify the tender awarded to Sinotech, ruling that the process used to award the contract was marred with irregularities, fraud and misrepresentation of facts.

PPARB ruled that by changing the price set out in the tender documents and introducing different prices at the financial stage of evaluating the tender, NIB illegally breached the law by inflating the cost from Sh18 billion to Sh29 billion.

PPARB members, lawyer Paul Gicheru (chairman), Rosemary Gituma, Hussein Were, Nelson Orgut and Paul Ngotho also found shocking details of how the irrigation board awarded the contract, including faking figures of the lowest bidder and inflating it to conceal the fraud.

They found that instead of awarding the lowest bidder at Sh17 billion, which complied with the tender specifications, NIB faked the quotation of China International Water and Electric Corp and increased it to Sh29 billion to justify why they settled on Sinotech.

ALSO READ: Debate on size of public debt ignores fundamental issues

“We find that the figures used in arriving at the final recommendation of award were not the ones set out in the tender documents. We find that the price quoted was Sh17.9 billion only for the NIB to increase it to Sh29 billion,” said the board.

The board further found that not all members of NIB’s tender committee signed the evaluation documents.