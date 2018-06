| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 20:28 GMT +3

The county will vaccinate 250,000 livestock against Rift Valley Fever in the next two weeks to prevent its spread.

Governor Moses Lenolkulal said the county's borders are susceptible to Rift Valley Fever. "Due to the wet conditions, our neighbours have been affected by RVF.

ALSO READ: Rift Valley Fever in Siaya

That is why we have raised an alarm," he said, adding that the county had had improved surveillance as well as committing to vaccinate all the livestock.