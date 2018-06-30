Police warn against selling of impounded sugar

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 20:21 GMT +3

Inspection of depots in Nakuru following reports of contraband sugar in the market. [File, Standard]

Police have told the management of Olepito Sugar Factory and a warehouse in Busia town not to sell impounded sugar to locals until its suitability for human consumption is determined by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

The Busia County Commissioner Jacob Narengo said they found at least 2,894 of 50kgs bags of sugar at the factory in Teso South constituency and various brands of sugar were also recovered at a warehouse.

ALSO READ: Bad sugar: Explosives claims from CSs

Mr Nerongo disclosed that Kebs took the samples of the seized sugar which was imported from Zambia and Brazil.

“We asked the management of the factory and the warehouse not to sell the sugar until its safety is ascertained and determined by the government agency,” said Narengo.

Following the recovery of bags of sugar at the factory, local leaders want it closed.

Jubilee politician Ali Noor on Friday said “nobody knows where the factory sources sugarcane from for production of sugar that is why we want the miller closed.”

