Rowdy youths stone Malala’s convoy Next Story
Alarm as gang robs six churches Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

Police warn against selling of impounded sugar

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 20:21 GMT +3
Inspection of depots in Nakuru following reports of contraband sugar in the market. [File, Standard]

Police have told the management of Olepito Sugar Factory and a warehouse in Busia town not to sell impounded sugar to locals until its suitability for human consumption is determined by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

The Busia County Commissioner Jacob Narengo said they found at least 2,894 of 50kgs bags of sugar at the factory in Teso South constituency and various brands of sugar were also recovered at a warehouse.

ALSO READ: Bad sugar: Explosives claims from CSs

Mr Nerongo disclosed that Kebs took the samples of the seized sugar which was imported from Zambia and Brazil.

“We asked the management of the factory and the warehouse not to sell the sugar until its safety is ascertained and determined by the government agency,” said Narengo.

Following the recovery of bags of sugar at the factory, local leaders want it closed.

Jubilee politician Ali Noor on Friday said “nobody knows where the factory sources sugarcane from for production of sugar that is why we want the miller closed.”

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Bureau of Standards
Zambia
contraband sugar.
impounded sugar
busia county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sugar swoops officers sleeping on the job

Sugar swoops officers sleeping on the job

Is Kebs culpable for contraband goods across the country?

Is Kebs culpable for contraband goods across the country?

Standards test that landed 10 suspects in police cells

Standards test that landed 10 suspects in police cells

Shocking reality for Kebs bosses in police custody

Shocking reality for Kebs bosses in police custody

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited