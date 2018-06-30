County assembly approves Sh6.7 billion budget Next Story
New homes for poor rural women coming up in Nandi County

By Rael Jelimo | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 18:34 GMT +3
Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Public Service Youth & Gender Affairs Rachel Shebesh, during a consultative meeting between ministry of public service youth and gender affairs and Kenya Women Parliamentarians. [Photo: Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Poor women in Nandi County will benefit from decent low-cost houses, Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh has said.

Some Sh6 million will be spent on the low-cost houses project.

The money is part of a Sh40 million National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) meant for various development projects targeting women in the county.

Nandi Woman Representative Tecla Tum led a delegation of NGAAF officials led by Ms Shebesh and the Fund's CEO Titus Lotee in giving out the money among various women groups.

"This is part of our plan to eradicate poverty. Many women in Nandi have been forced by circumstances to put up in uninhabitable homes," said Dr Tum.

