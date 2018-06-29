County allays casuals sacking fears

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3

Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyongo'. [File, Standard]

Kisumu County Government has allayed fears that casual and temporary workers have been sacked.

Governor Anyang’ Nyongo’s communication office clarified that although their services had been halted, they would not necessarily be sent home.

ALSO READ: Kisumu County sacks 500 casual workers

“We are just rooting for prudent management, part of which is establishing the workforce in each department through formalization of their recruitment,” said communication director Aloice Ager.

He said media reports that at least 500 workers had been sacked were “not very accurate”. Memo directing all departmental heads to submit their human resource needs, he said, only aimed at mainstreaming management in line with the Employment Act provisions on contractual workers,

A memo to all heads of department seen by The Standard, and signed by County Secretary Olang’o Onudi, directed the units to conduct a fresh evaluation of their manpower needs and make requests for staff.

Also affected were volunteer workers. According to the letter, Mr Onudi argued that those affected were working contrary to labour laws.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“Provisions under our Employment Act 2007 and other labour relations necessitate that casuals not be engaged for a period exceeding three months,” read the memo.

“You are therefore advised to terminate engagements for those casuals who have worked beyond this period and on need basis seek approval from the public service board through this office for hiring casuals or short-term staff.”

“Effective July 1, officers found to be using office float or any other unallocated public funds to pay casual wages shall take personal responsibility of refunding the said funds unless with express approval from this office,” the memo read.

Mr Ager also expelled claims that the embattled County Public Service Board had been reinstated following the interdiction of its chairman Nashon Oguya and his deputy Betty Asuna by the County Secretary Olang’o Onudi over corruption related charges.

ALSO READ: Governor Nyong’o sacks 500 county workers

“After the High Court pronounced itself on the formation of the board, it has been in existent and has been running its mandates. The only change is that its chairman and deputy have been interdicted in line with ongoing investigations against their conduct,” he said.