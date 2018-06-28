Oldest Mt Elgon school to mark Golden Jubilee, launch alumni body

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 17:48, Updated June 28th 2018 at 17:54 GMT +3

Kapsokwony High school, the oldest secondary learning institution in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County will tomorrow celebrate its golden Jubilee.

The school which was started in 1965, but was officially taken over by the government three years later will mark the important milestone on Saturday, a day that will also see former students launch an alumni association.

Principal Joab Otieno yesterday told The Standard that despite the school excelling and establishing itself as an academic powerhouse in its early years, that is no longer the case as it has lost its past glory and luster.

He explained that the administration is optimistic that the formation of an old boy association will assist the institution counter some of the challenges, which include among others low student enrolment, old and dilapidated buildings and poor fees payment.

“The launch of an alumni association is very important to us as an institution. It is one of our key strategies towards contribution towards the development of infrastructure and facilities at the school,” he said.

“The establishment of an alumni association is key in our plan of 2017-2022. Through the group, we will rally old boys and its fraternity back to school as role models and partners in development,” added the Principal.

At least 4,000 students have passed through the school, among them a number of politicians who include current and former MPs and University professors.

MPs Tim Wanyonyi(Westlands), Chris Wamalwa(Kiminini), former Mt Elgon MP John Serut and ex- Bungoma Deputy Governor Hillary Chongwony, are some of the politicians who studied at the school.

Prof Mucai Muchiri, Vice Chancellor Karatina University, former Presbyterian University of East Africa Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Kibas, Prof Johson Changeiywo (Egerton), Prof Chrispus Ndiema (Masinde Muliro University), Prof Solomon Musani (University of Mississippi Medical Center) are also old students.

Others are Dr Jason Kap Kirwok an author and former Country Director, TradeMark East Africa, Dr Fred Siyoi, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board's Registrar, Ibrahim Rugut the Busia County TSC director and Mwea East Deputy County Commissioner Geoffrey Taragon.

