Executive, county assembly challenged over bloated staff

By Ignatius Odanga and Eric Lungai | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3
Sospeter Ojaamong
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong

MCAs are concerned that the Busia county government and the assembly are spending a lot of money on salaries at the expense of development.

The concerns came amid an ongoing headcount to get rid of ghost workers.

The members lamented that the two arms of government had bloated staff that is making the wage bill unbearable.

The MCAs, who were discussing the county's budget for the 2018/2019 fiscal year, claimed there existed ghost workers at the executive and assembly.

Nominated MCA Bernard Odako said: “We are using a lot of money to pay salaries. Even worse is the fact that some of those paid salaries do not exist."

“When a lot of money is paid to non-existing people, development is affected. The Labour Committee must stamp its authority and root out ghost workers," said Mr Odako.

The budget report was tabled on the floor of the house by an ad hoc committee overseeing the process after the Budget and Appropriations Committee was disbanded over claims of bribery.

The team chaired by Mr Lawrence Okaale was formed last Thursday by county assembly speaker Bernard Wamalwa.

At least 63 per cent of the Sh7 billion budget will go to salaries.

Nangina MCA John Obwogo called on the Executive and the Assembly to deal with the issue of bloated staff.

"We also know ghost workers are there and they must be rooted out to address the issue of bloated wage bill,” said Obwogo.

He said some of the employees were being overpaid. "Some workers in lower job groups are earning salaries equal to their seniors'. The Committee on Labour must address this matter quickly so the money we lose every month can go to development."

Meanwhile Vihiga governor Wilber Ottichilo has signed into law the County Appropriation Bill 2018 to allow his administration to use the money.

Up to Sh4.5 billion of the country's Sh6.44 billion will be used on recurrent expenditure.

“The journey of implementing my manifesto has now begun. I look forward to implementing projects budgeted for without fail. I have been using the budget of the previous regime but now I have my own, which fits in my manifesto,” said Mr Ottichilo.

He lauded MCAs for their swiftness in approving the budget and the Bill.

