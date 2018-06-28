Two fined Sh77 million over cemetery scandal Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

City Hall targets supermarkets, private parking and gambling dens to finance its Sh32b budget

By Josphat Thiongo | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 22:34 GMT +3
Nairobi County acting finance executive Charles Kerich before he presented the Sh32 billion budget before the county assembly on Tuesday. [Josphat Thiong'o, Standard]

In summary

  • County administration hopes to raise nearly half of Sh32 billion required for the new fiscal year from local revenue sources.
  • Parking spaces in shopping malls will be treated as new business venues, says Kerich

A plan to raise taxes on goods and services will see city residents pay more to finance the 2018/19 budget.

Residents will now be forced to pay for disposal of waste as the county government seeks to finance its Sh32 billion budget.

ALSO READ: City Hall to buy 200 acres cemetery land

There will also be a charge for parking in private properties as well as a fee for supermarkets that charge shoppers for their carrier bags.

Property owners were also slapped with higher land rates with a valuation of properties expected to be carried out soon. Acting county finance executive Charles Kerich outlined the new taxation measures in the county assembly when he read the budget on Tuesday.

Of the total budget, the county administration hopes to raise at least Sh15 billion from local revenue sources.

“I will be reviewing the fees and charges for a number of revenue streams with a view for ensuring there is efficient collection to finance our operations,” Kerich said.

He noted that the last time a review of land rates was done was in 1982. An increase on rates was in order to ‘bring the rates charged to realistic market values’.

“It is unfair that shoppers pay for bags even after spending heftily. We’ll introduce a fee so that when shoppers spend money, the supermarket provides them with  carrier bags,” said Kerich.

Supermarkets, hospitals and shopping malls were accused of being unscrupulous by charging their clients for parking and will now be required to pay a fee for it. They will need to apply for a licence as the parking will now be treated as a different business venture.

“I will be proposing a fee private parking spaces that charge their customers hourly parking rates,” said Kerich.

ALSO READ: Amount Kenya plans to spend on national security

Households and businesses will pay a fee to help keep the environment clean.

City Hall is also looking to get a piece of the gambling pie as it imposed a fee on casinos. It argues that it has not been receiving its share of the proceeds from gambling despite it being a devolved function.

Outdoor advertising and signage, which is a main revenue stream for the county, will also see a revision of the rates upwards.

But itinerant traders have a reason to smile after Sh25 charge on mama mbogas in the estates was abolished.

This is expected to transfer Sh3 billion annually in direct benefits to households.

“This reprieve will not affect traders in designated market and discernible commercial areas, who will be required to pay the fee.”

The county government has traditionally failed to meet its revenue targets and the new taxes are expected to help cure the problem.

ALSO READ: Milestone declarations regarding health sector

Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia said City Hall only collected Sh8.5 billion against a target Sh17 billion 2017/18 financial year.

The national government is expected to contribute Sh16 billion.

RELATED TOPICS:
city hall
2018/20119 budget
revenue collection

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Anti-corruption agency to probe 'loss' of Sh20 billion

Anti-corruption agency to probe 'loss' of Sh20 billion

KRA must shed old ways to meet revenue targets

KRA must shed old ways to meet revenue targets

Exposed: 29 governors who failed to raise revenue

Exposed: 29 governors who failed to raise revenue

No end to Sonko’s woes amid fresh impeachment threats

No end to Sonko’s woes amid fresh impeachment threats

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited