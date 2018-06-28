Mumias Sugar recovery on halt due to suspension of CEO

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 22:21 GMT +3

Suspended Mumias Sugar Company chief executive Nasion Aseka at the company's warehouse on November 3 last year. He was suspended over allegations of misappropriating company funds. [File, Standard]

Aseka had been spearheading efforts aimed at taking the miller back to profitability by the time he was removed.

Efforts to revive Mumias Sugar Company have been halted after the suspension of Chief Executive Nashon Aseka.

Aseka’s removal means the company may wait longer before Treasury can allocate any funds to its recovery plan.

This is because the CEO together with board chairman Kenneth Ngumbau have been spearheading the process.

In March this year, Deputy President William Ruto instructed the management of Mumias to also work with the county government to design a revival plan.

Aseka and Ngumbau have been leading talks to have the miller get financial help from the Treasury.

Two months ago, the two met county officials where talks on the revival of the miller were initiated.

Deputy Governor Philip Kutima said the county government had formed a committee to take Mumias back to profitability, but the process had been put on hold following Aseka’s suspension.

“Aseka and the chairman came here and asked the governor for help. We had appointed a committee that was working on a report. However, the process stopped after Aseka left,” said Mr Kutima.

He added: “We don’t want a repeat of what happened in 2015, when we gave the miller Sh200 million and some people started complaining it was not right.”

The CEO had been spearheading the miller’s recovery. He was also key to talks both at the county and national government level.

In April, Aseke led a delegation that met the Deputy President in ongoing efforts to revamp the miller.

During their meeting with Ruto in Nairobi, it was agreed, as one of the measures to save the company, the workforce be reduced to 600 from 1,400.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali the national government was willing to give the miller a Sh6 billion bailout in two phases.

“Aseka had made strides to get the money after negotiations with Treasury,” the MP said.

Washiali, who is also Majority Whip in the National Assembly, on Monday said said the miller was not allocated money in the new budget due to Aseka’s suspension.

“Negotiations were derailed after Aseka was told to go home. The first phase of Sh3.5 billion was to be provided for in the recently read budget,” said Washiali.

Already used

The national government has already used Sh3.7 billion in efforts to revive Mumias.

Aseka was suspended early this month, a year after taking over, after the board accused him of misappropriating funds at the company.

“The idea of suspending Aseka was misplaced. It was wrong to let him to go before he could defend his funding proposal,” said Washiali.

The acting CEO Patrick Chebosi and the board have remained silent on the fate of the negotiations.

Sugar cane farmers are also worried over the turn of events at the miller which owes them millions for cane supplied.

One of the farmers, Musa Ekaya, from Ekero Block 37, said delay in responding to their concerns are likely to affect the company even more as they will not be able to supply it with cane without payment of their dues.

“We hope the company starts its operations again. Our last hope is the county and national governments. We hope they will bring in funds to revive the miller,” said Ekaya.