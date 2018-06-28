Man kills father over three tins of beans

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 21:53 GMT +3

Police are hunting for a man suspected of killing his 71-year-old father following an argument over three tins of beans worth Sh300.

The 18-year-old suspect is said to have slashed his father to death before escaping in the Tuesday evening incident.

The incident occurred in Imani village of Weonia location, Kiminini Sub-County.

According to the victim’s granddaughter, the suspect was opposed to his father’s plan to sell the beans and raise money to repair a mobile phone.

“The old man was carrying the beans for sale to a neighbour when the suspect confronted him demanding to know why he wanted to sell them,” she said.

After failing to get a buyer, the suspect’s father is said to have returned home where another confrontation ensued. The suspect is said to have been furious that his father was “wasting” family food.

One of his relatives, Teresa Wafula, claimed she struggled with the suspect to stop him from attacking the elderly man but was overpowered and scrambled for safety.

The incident left villagers shocked.

“This is a stable family. We have never witnessed differences between family members,” said Vick Cherua.

Area chief Justus Mulati said the search for the suspect was on.