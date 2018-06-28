DP Ruto allies scoop coast leaders forum seats

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 21:44 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto (second right) with Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Senator Issa Boy Juma and Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori during a past function. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto's allies have been elected to key positions in a caucus for Coast MPs.

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori who has openly backed Ruto's 2022 presidential bid was retained as the Coast Parliamentary Group chairman for another term.

Also elected were Kinango MP Benjamin Dalu Tayari (caucus whip), Galole MP Said Hiribae (vice chairman) and Voi lawmaker John Mlolwa (organising secretary).

Dori, who has opposed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s bid for presidency in 2022, Hiribae, Tayari and Mlolwa skipped the Orange Democratic Movement party retreat in Flamingo Beach last week.

Asked whether working with Ruto meant that the leaders were endorsing his 2022 presidential bid, Bura MP Ali Wario said: “We shall cross the bridge when we get there. We are working with him as the Deputy President.”

Others elected on Tuesday were Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo (secretary), Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama (deputy secretary), Kilifi Woman Representative Getrude Mbeyu (deputy organising secretary) and Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika (deputy treasurer).

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki and his Kilifi counterpart Stewart Madzayo will be the caucus' legal advisors.