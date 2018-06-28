Former county minister charged with corruption

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 21:19 GMT +3

William Muraah was arraigned in court to face corruption charges. [File, Standard]

Former Meru County Health Executive William Muraah was yesterday arraigned in court to face corruption charges.

He appeared before Meru Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Abuya and denied three counts of abuse of office through irregular employment of three senior county officials.

Dr Muraah denied employing Virginia Kawira Nkoroi as the county health finance manager on Job Group P on November 4, 2015, thus committing an abuse of office offence by conferring an improper benefit.

He denied conferring another improper benefit by employing Doris M’Mbui as chief nursing services manager on Job Group P on the same date in 2015.

Muraah further denied having irregularly appointed Rachael Gacheri Silas as laboratory services manager at the Meru Level Five Hospital on Job Group N on the same date.

All the three appointments are alleged to have been done without the approval of the Meru County Public Service Board.

Muraah’s lawyer, Hosea Mutembei, successfully applied to have his client released on bond and undertook that he (Muraah) would attend court sessions. “He is not a flight risk and is currently a medical doctor working in Marsabit,” said the lawyer while also applying for copies of charge sheet and statements of prosecution witnesses.

Ms Abuya ordered Muraah to be released on Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be heard on August 1.

