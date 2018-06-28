Kiunjuri defends Uhuru kin company linked to sugar trade row

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 20:29 GMT +3

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri during the press briefing. [Jennifer Wachie, Standard]

The company associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s kin, Protech Investment Limited, has never imported sugar.

While addressing the Press in Nairobi, yesterday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said he was surprised that the company appeared on the list of those said to have brought in the commodity.

ALSO READ: Uhuru’s brother mentioned in sugar controversy

The CS said the company had applied to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) to import sugar in 2011, but it was never granted permission.

Kiunjuri clarified that the list he tabled on Monday during a joint Agriculture and Trade committees' sitting had 48 companies registered as importers of white refined sugar for industrial use.

He said the matter was under investigation and that he was waiting for clarification on how AFA ended up listing Protech as a sugar importer.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.