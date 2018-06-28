500 jobless as Governor Nyong’o sacks casuals, volunteers

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 20:18 GMT +3

Kisumu County governor Anyang' Nyong'o

At least 500 people have been rendered jobless after all casual workers were sacked.

A memo to all heads of department seen by The Standard, and signed by Kisumu County Secretary Olang’o Onudi, directed the units to conduct a fresh evaluation of their manpower needs and make requests for staff.

Also affected were volunteer workers. According to the letter, Mr Onudi argued that those affected were working contrary to labour laws.

“Provisions under our Employment Act 2007 and other labour relations necessitate that casuals not be engaged for a period exceeding three months,” read the memo.

“You are therefore advised to terminate engagements for those casuals who have worked beyond this period and on need basis seek approval from the public service board through this office for hiring casuals or short-term staff.”

The memo, however, allowed the heads of department to liaise with the county director of human resources "in undertaking the right recruitment procedures".

Those copied in the memo include chief officers, the city manager and the medical superintendents of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kisumu County Hospital.

“Effective July 1, officers found to be using office float or any other unallocated public funds to pay casual wages shall take personal responsibility of refunding the said funds unless with express approval from this office,” the memo read.

A casual worker who sought anonymity said he was told not report to work on July 1.

