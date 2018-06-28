Loopholes enabling corruption in Kajiado Next Story
Joy as widows to access clean water Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Operation to seize illegal firearms begins in Trans Mara

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3
Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya addressng residents at Kilgoris town over the rampant insecurity in Trans Mara.[Photo: Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

A major operation to mop up illegal firearms in Trans Mara has been launched.

This comes after unknown armed assailants shot dead a Kenya Wildlife Service officer at a club where he was watching a World Cup match. His killers are still at large.

ALSO READ: Over 700 girls storm out of school protesting rape

The Narok County Security and Integration Committee (CSIC) Chair George Natembeya, who is also the area county commissioner, said an influx of illegal arms in the area in the past few months posed a major security threat.

“For the past few months, we have witnessed a worrying trend in revenge killings. Our intelligence indicates that there have been an increase in illegal arms in the hands of civilians. We will not entertain such lawlessness,” said Mr Natembeya.

RELATED TOPICS:
illegal firearms
narok county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru: Those who fail to surrender illegal guns risk death

Uhuru: Those who fail to surrender illegal guns risk death

President Uhuru issues shoot to kill order

President Uhuru issues shoot to kill order

Two killed, over 100 families displaced as dams overflow

Two killed, over 100 families displaced as dams overflow

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited