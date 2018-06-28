Motion to impeach governor Samboja in the offing, declare MCAs

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 19:26 GMT +3

Taita-Taveta Governor Granton Samboja

In summary MCAs say they had already galvanised maximum support to remove the governor from office.

The Taita-Taveta governor says he is not perturbed by the ouster motion

A Motion to impeach Taita-Taveta Governor Granton Samboja is in the offing, a section of MCAs has revealed.

The members supporting the impeachment Motion on Wednesday said they had already galvanised maximum support to remove the governor from office.

Mganga-Mwanda MCA Anselim Chao Mwadime said disaffected ward representatives had adequate grounds to impeach Mr Samboja, who they said disregarded the Constitution by failing to properly constitute the county administration, among other pressing issues.

Ignoring summonses

Addressing the Press at the County Assembly buildings yesterday, the independent MCA claimed the governor had constantly been ignoring County Assembly summonses.

“We summoned the governor to appear before the County Assembly to tell us why he had failed to appoint chief county officers, in vain.

"The governor appointed those serving in various department/ministries in acting capacities for far too long. Things are not working well in the county administration,” said Mr Mwadime.

“The governor has failed to come to listen to what the leaders are saying. He (Samboja) is not a team player and he is not fit to hold the highest office,” the MCA claimed.

“We have galvanised numbers required to impeach the governor,” said Mwadime.

Wumingu-Kishushe MCA Newton Salim, who is also in support of the impeachment, claimed the governor had sidelined the county assembly in the management of county affairs.

“The relationship between the governor and MCAs is poor and this has adversely affected service delivery. He (Samboja) has chosen to closely work with MPs instead of MCAs. The Motion will easily sail through,” said the Muungano Party of Kenya MCA.

Mr Mwadime said one of the grounds cited to impeach the governor was that no tangible development had been realised since he took office last September.

Majority Leader Jason Tuja, however, said there were no grounds to impeach the governor. He called on his colleagues to give the Executive time to deliver.

“It is too early to impeach the governor. I will not support the Motion when it is brought to the House for debate," he said.

The rift between the two arms of government was witnessed yesterday when MCAs failed to attend a meeting convened by the governor to iron out differences related to the next financial year’s budget.

Snub meeting

“We refused to attend the meeting because the governor is opposed to the ward equalisation fund that is aimed at ensuring that development is realised in all the 20 electoral wards,” said an MCA who declined to be named.

But Samboja said he was not perturbed by the threats to impeach him.

"Let them go ahead. I wish them all the best," he told The Standard on the telephone yesterday.

The governor said those spearheading the move did not understand the procedure of impeaching a governor.

"Those MCAs behind the Motion do not understand the procedure of impeaching a governor. They should know that they have to write to the Senate detailing their reasons for impeachment to get a go-ahead to do so," the governor said.