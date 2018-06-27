How suspects rely on mistaken identity to win back freedom Previous Story
Nairobi County targets supermarkets, parking premises and gaming in revenue collection

By Lilian Musili | Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 16:25, Updated June 27th 2018 at 17:28 GMT +3
Nairobi County acting finance CEC Charles Kerich presented the county’s budget yesterday. [Photo: Courtesy]

Supermarkets, private parking and gaming places will now be charged more by the Nairobi County government in a move aimed at boosting revenue collection.

Nairobi County acting finance CEC Charles Kerich said Nairobi was working on new revenue collection strategy 2018- 2019 budget.

While presenting the county’s budget, Kerich added that supermarkets would incur more costs in the shopping bags they charge their customers.

Kerich said that it was unfair for customers to be charged for shopping bags hence the new taxes.

“If a supermarkets will charge a costumer for a carrier bag then we will ask for a portion of that money," Kerich said.

Private parking at shopping malls and hospitals will also be taxed for charging parking spaces.

He further added that despite most of gambling, gaming and lotteries business in Kenya being constituted, most of this sectors don’t pay tax.

The county will also target markets, outdoor advertising and building plans in order to collect  Sh15 billion which Kerich admitted would not be easy.  

He said that they also seeking to give incentives to private players who wish to develop new parking spaces outside their shops in order to increase the total number of parking slots available and generate more revenue for the county.

This revenue will be used for garbage collection, waste management and any other development projects in the county.

The county received Sh16.5 billion from the national government in the budget presented by CS Henry Rotich.

