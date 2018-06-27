How man killed 71-year-old father over beans worth Sh300

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 12:41, Updated June 27th 2018 at 12:44 GMT +3

Man kills father following an argument over 3 tins of beans

A standard five school drop-out has killed his 71-year-old father in Trans-Nzoia County following an argument over 3 tins (gorogoro) of beans worth Sh300.

Samuel Mulongo 18, allegedly slashed his father Stephen Simiyu to death using a panga before escaping during the Tuesday evening incident.

The incident that has shocked residents happened in Imani village of Weonia location, Kiminini Sub-County.

The deceased’s granddaughter, Priscilla Nangila said the old man had planned to sell the beans in order to raise money to repair his mobile phone when the son opposed.

“The old man was carrying the beans for sale to a neighbour when Mulongo confronted him wanting to know why he wanted to sell the grains but the grandfather walked away without replying ,’’ Nangila told journalists.

Simiyu however returned home with the beans after he could not find the neighbour.

For the second time, Mulongo reportedly demanded for answers from his father over the beans and when the old man declined to respond, he went to his house and picked a panga.

“He was furious and accused the old man of misusing family food before he rushed into the house and picked a panga and charged at him,” said Nangila

Mrs. Teresa Wafula, a relative, said she struggled with Mulongo to stop him from attacking his father in-law but her efforts failed when Mulongo overpowered her and she ranfor safety.

“I struggled with him trying to snatch the panga from him but he overpowered me and I could have been dead were it not for my legs,” Mrs. Wafula narrated.

Nangila and Mrs. Wafula from a distance, helplessly watched as Mulongo slashed the old man to death before he escaped into a nearby maize field with the killer weapon.

“We feared for our lives. He was determined to kill anybody who dared interfere with his mission. We painfully watched as he brutally attacked the old man,” Mrs. Wafula tearfully explained.

Shocked villagers termed the incident as ‘horrifying’ and wondered why the man had decided to terminate the life of his father.

“This is a stable family. We have never witnessed difference between the deceased and his family members. This incident has shocked us,” said Vick Cherua.

Area Chief Mr. Justus Mulati said they are pursing the suspect after he went underground after the incident.

“We have launched a manhunt for the man and we are determined to apprehend him in order to face the law,” said Mulati.

