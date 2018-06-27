Millions lost as Lukenya University night blaze destroys Administration block

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 08:38, Updated June 27th 2018 at 08:54 GMT +3

Lukenya University administration block razed in a night fire

Money and property worth millions were lost after a huge fire completely consumed Lukenya University administration block.

The building houses the campus’s major offices including Vice Chancellor’s offices (VC), various Deputy Vice Chancellor’s offices (DVC’s) for various departments, Finance offices, Deans of Students, among other offices.

The fire which started at around mid-night at one of the offices spread to the entire block with efforts from Makueni County Government fire fighters to put off the fire and rescue property bearing no fruits.

“The fire started some few minutes past mid-night, though fire fighters from Makueni County Government put off the fire nothing was salvaged,” said Vitalis Ogur, Kibwezi Assistant County Commissioner 1.

He confirmed that no student was hurt as the hostels are located a distance away from the burnt building.

“No casualties reported since students sleep a distance away from the Administration block,” he said.

The DCC reported that primary investigations indicated that electric fault could have caused the fire though they were still carrying out more investigations into the root-cause.

Learning will possibly be paralysed for 400 students in the privately owned institution of higher learning currently in session for unknown period of time.

The Lukenya University, Kibwezi campus is located some kilometers from Kambu town, Kibwezi East constituency, Makueni County.

Efforts to speak to the university top management proved futile as they were all engaged by the time of going to press.

Rodgers Were, Students' president said the school had already received examination papers and they were ready to sit for the end of the semester examinations.

"The University Board had already ruled that we start our examinations and papers had already arrived, but all has been burnt together with financial reports," said Were.

The students' leadership accused Makueni County government of laxity in putting off the fire saying the firefighters did not arrive in time.

"We woke up and started putting off the fire in vain, the fire fighting vehicle had to come all the way from Wote headquarters, if we could be having one around Kibwezi then all could be well," added Were.

