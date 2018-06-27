Joy as widows village get clean water supply

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 23:48 GMT +3

Members of ''well of hope international'' Non-Governmental Organization from the United State of America, shows their dancing skills shortly after they commissioned a water bore hole at Naro Moru village in Kajiado west. [Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

More than 500 widows in Kiserian will get free supply of clean water after years of suffering.

A US-based non-governmental organisation, Well of Hope, has drilled a borehole at a cost of Sh4 million.

Most of the women were neglected by immediate family members after losing their husbands, and have been living in Naro Moru village in Kiserian for the past five years. "Since we shifted to this area five years ago, we have had no clean water, while most of us had to go days without water only relying on well-wishers to help us," said Janet Mukami, a resident.

According to Well of Hope Director Zipporah Nat, members of the host community will also benefit. Nat said the water was for domestic use and irrigation to enable the women engage in farming and other businesses to sustain themselves.

"We have been thinking of what to do to raise the living standards of these women. However, we came to realise that they have been suffering because of lack of water," said Nat.

She appealed to the county government to look into the issue of water scarcity, saying the locals rely on water vendors who exploit them.

