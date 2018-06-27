Firm contests withdrawal of case against MP Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Joy as widows village get clean water supply

By Peterson Githaiga | Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 23:48 GMT +3
Members of ''well of hope international'' Non-Governmental Organization from the United State of America, shows their dancing skills shortly after they commissioned a water bore hole at Naro Moru village in Kajiado west. [Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

More than 500 widows in Kiserian will get free supply of clean water after years of suffering.

A US-based non-governmental organisation, Well of Hope, has drilled a borehole at a cost of Sh4 million.

Most of the women were neglected by immediate family members after losing their husbands, and have been living in Naro Moru village in Kiserian for the past five years. "Since we shifted to this area five years ago, we have had no clean water, while most of us had to go days without water only relying on well-wishers to help us," said Janet Mukami, a resident.

According to Well of Hope Director Zipporah Nat, members of the host community will also benefit. Nat said the water was for domestic use and irrigation to enable the women engage in farming and other businesses to sustain themselves.

"We have been thinking of what to do to raise the living standards of these women. However, we came to realise that they have been suffering because of lack of water," said Nat.

She appealed to the county government to look into the issue of water scarcity, saying the locals rely on water vendors who exploit them.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
kiserian widows
water supply

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited