Hope as Nairobi, Murang'a counties quell dispute over usage of Ndakaini dam

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

Ndakaini Dam. [Willis Awandu/Standard]

Leaders from Nairobi and Murang'a have reached an agreement on the use of water from Ndakaini Dam.

Tension had been rising between the two counties, with some leaders from Murang'a demanding that 10 per cent of the water from the dam be reserved for the county.

ALSO READ: Relief as Ndakaini Dam refills

Speaking during a tree planting function at Ndakaini yesterday, the Nairobi county environment executive, Larry Wambua, said both sides had agreed that Murang'a deserved part of Ndakaini's waters.

"It has been settled politically. There was an agreement that a certain percentage of water supplied through the Northern collector tunnel be used by Murang'a," he said.

He announced that water levels at the dam had risen to 92 per cent and that rationing in the city had been eased.

"Areas that used to get water two days a week are now getting it seven days a week. Others are getting it three more days a week," he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Mathare, Ngara, Mlango Kubwa estates, which have been getting water four days a week, will now enjoy uninterrupted supply as will Thindigwa, which was getting water three days a week.

According to Mr Wambua, a number of measures to improve water supply in the city had been put in place.

"Currently the national government is constructing the Ruiru, Sasumua and Gethi dams. One of them is expected to be ready by December next year and will supply an additional 140,000 cubic metres per day," he said.

According to the environment executive, the city was expected to be water-sufficient by 2026.

ALSO READ: Nairobi looks for new water to ease its growing thirst

He blamed current shortages to poor infrastructure and planning.

"We spent 24 years without building any new water source whereas a master plan for the city indicated that we needed to build a water reservoir every 10 years," he said.

About 5,000 trees were planted. Bidco Kenya Chairman Vimal Shah participated.

Last week, Governor Mike Sonko indicated that water rationing would reduce significantly.

The city boss further directed the Nairobi Water Company to establish water kiosks in all the parts of the city to complement supply.