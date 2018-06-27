Is Jubilee on the verge of collapsing given the wrangling within it?

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3

Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Jubilee Party is not on the verge of collapsing, it has already collapsed. The bromance currently being displayed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are only cosmetic. To find out this, you have to listen to what members of the inner circle of both leaders say in private and public about each other. It’s only a matter of time before the outfit is split completely right in the middle.

Although I am not authorised to speak on behalf of the party because I am not a member, I can confidently say that the DP outlived his usefulness after President Kenyatta was elected to office for his last term.

ALSO READ: Old wine, new skins: Ruto accused of relaunching old projects

It is a feeling among many of the key allies of President Kenyatta that he does not owe his deputy anything, since Ruto got a share of 50 per cent of the government and appointments as agreed earlier.

To know the centre no longer holds, see how key friends of the deputy president are crying foul that their man is being undermined by some State House officials. You have seen the same individuals and foot soldiers of the DP recently embracing former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth. Things are not rosy!

What Kenyans should know is that there will be re-alignment in 2022 and the same has started. It won’t be surprising if President Kenyatta backs the candidature of Raila Odinga in 2022. Nothing is impossible in politics.

Mr Nandalwe is a former Sirisia parliamentary aspirant on an ODM ticket

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Standardmedia.co.ke