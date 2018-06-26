Two police officers die, four others injured in daring bandit attack

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 10:58, Updated June 26th 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

The officers were on a mission to recover stolen livestock in Daaba, Isiolo. A fire exchange ensued for almost 20 minutes with some officers withdrawing from the warzone. [Courtesy]

Two police officers were Monday evening shot dead and four others injured during an operation to recover stolen livestock in Daaba, Isiolo County.

Isiolo County police boss Manase Mwasia Musyoka is among those injured and was taken to a hospital in Nairobi after he was shot on the hip.

Mr Musyoka, a Commissioner of Police by rank, was leading the operation when they were ambushed by gunmen who had stolen the livestock.

The other survivors were shot in the hands, legs, cheek and abdomen.

The officers were on a mission to recover stolen animals when they were ambushed by gunmen.

No one was injured from the bandits’ side, locals said. The bandits ambushed the officers as they loaded the animals onto lorries after they had trailed them to a valley.

According to police, the officers were trailing animals that had been stolen from Samburu side and driven towards Nasoroi village where they were found.

The team was accompanied by the owners of the animals.

And as they loaded the animals onto a lorry the attackers opened fire from a hilly place sending the team into disarray.

A fire exchange ensued for almost 20 minutes with some officers withdrawing from the warzone enabling the attackers to drive away the stolen animals.

This is the second such incident to happen in the area. Two weeks ago, one officer was killed in the same area in similar circumstances. The injured officers are admitted to local hospital. A major operation was planned in the area to recover the stolen animals.

Police headquarters said they had sent a team to the place to boost operations. The place is usually dangerous and such incidents are common.

Isiolo North Member of Parliament Hassan Oda Hulufo condemned the incident and urged for efforts to address the menace.

The government efforts to address cattle rustling are yet to bear fruits especially in the area.