Swazuri orders 527 Squatter families to vacate disputed land for tycoon

In summary Landlord said to have produced ownership documents

Squatters lose case for 132 acres they claim belonged to their ancestors

More than 500 families in Bamburi face eviction after the National Land Commission declared that they did not own the 132 acres they live on.

There have been tensions in Kisauni area since 2013, when evictions started.

The commission's chairman, Muhammad Swazuri, yesterday said the family of Gladys Njeri Kagiri had produced genuine documents to support its claim on the land.

On Friday last week, squatters from Lamkani and other disputed parcels of land in Kisauni area went to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), seeking its intervention to save them from eviction.

On Monday last week Prof Swazuri met representatives of the Lamkani farm squatters as well as Ms Kagiri and people said to have bought part of the land from her. During the meeting at the Coast regional coordinator’s office, Swazuri said Kagiri held a genuine title deed for the land.

Swazuri explained that Kagiri’s family had bought the land from the Government at a public auction. The land was auctioned after then Agriculture minister Jeremiah Nyagah repossessed the land from an Indian who had leased it in 1902 but failed to develop it.

According to Swazuri, the 527 squatter families failed to produce land ownership documents during last week's meeting, but instead relied on claims of ancestral ownership.

“I have not abandoned the squatters. I have had more than six meetings with the squatters and visited the site more than four times," he said.

Swazuri denied the squatters' claims that the commission was favouring the rich at the expense of poor squatters.

“After the Monday meeting, I was to visit the disputed land on Saturday and confirm the features cited by the squatters as evidence of ancestral ownership, but I was held up,” he said.

The disputed plot number 435 is located in Bamburi, where squatters claimed to have been subjected to more than 10 rounds of demolition.

On Friday, leaders of the squatters’ lobby group led by the chairman of Coast Youth for Peace Association, Charo Nguma, claimed that tensions were building up in Lamkani, Nguu Tatu, Nguu Power/Ugatuzi, Utange One, Koka Kola and Kajiweni Asili settlements.

“Following the demolitions at Lamkani and Nguu Tatu areas, we are now living in fear; we are asking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy to come to our rescue and ensure we are issued with title deeds,” said Mr Nguma.