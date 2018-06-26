EACC clears Nyeri Deputy Governor over fake degree claims

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

Nyeri Deputy Governor nominee Caroline Karugu, during her vetting by the county assembly committee. [Kibata Kihu/Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has cleared Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu of allegations that she does not have a degree.

EACC Central region director Charles Rasugu said the commission had carried out investigations into allegations that Karugu (right) falsified records and confirmed that she studied at Daystar University and graduated.

“The EACC proceeded to find information from Daystar University and confirmed that Ms Karugu enrolled, undertook and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the university,” he said.

Rasugu said the case has been closed based on the findings. During debate at the county assembly on her suitability to take up office, Karugu faced opposition from several MCAs who insisted she was unqualified.

Karugu took up the position two months ago.The EACC director also stated investigations were ongoing into the assault of Magutu Ward MCA Pauline Wanjira.

“The case is under investigation and the commission has already issued a warning and asked the Speaker to inquire into the matter,we are waiting the response,” said Rasugu.

