Experts give proposals to fix Nairobi

By Protus Onyango | Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [Photo: Standard]

Tackling traffic jams and establishing efficient land and property registries are among 10 proposals given to the county government to improve services.

Kioko Ireri of USIU and Ndung’u Wainaina (pictured) of International Centre for Policy and Conflict, said City Hall has to address itself to strengthening service delivery and governance in the face of rapid urbanisation.

The two spoke on Saturday at a meeting convened by Nairobi residents at a city hotel. Prof Ireri said city managers should identify, explore and design ICT applications to create a smart city technology hub.

Other proposals included non-reliance on the national Government; developing institutions' capacity and devolving services from City Hall.

