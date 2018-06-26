KAA boss face contempt proceedings for pulling down billboards

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 23:26 GMT +3

Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Jonny Andersen. [Elvis Ogina/Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority chief executive officer risks six months in jail for disobeying a court order.

Baclite Company Ltd has filed an application seeking to cite Jonny Andersen (above) for contempt of court for authorising the demolition of the firm’s billboards despite an order directing him not to.

“The actions by KAA in authorising continued removal of the billboards despite the court order is clear indication and intent to frustrate the order and hearing of the main suit whose substratum would have been destroyed before the scheduled day of hearing,” the company said through lawyer Martin Mbichire.

Mr Mbichire noted that the court had issued an order on June 21 that the status quo regarding the billboards, some of which are along the road from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), be maintained.

He said there was an earlier ruling stopping the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Scanad Kenya Ltd from bringing down billboards belonging to Baclite at JKIA.

The company claims that as the application was being heard, KAA pulled down one of the billboards. The firm went to court and obtained temporary relief before the issue could be addressed substantively.

KAA asked for time to file its response. The court extended the orders stopping KAA from pulling down any billboards pending the hearing of the application on July 10.