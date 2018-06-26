MPs rubbish claims of splits in Jubilee Party

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3

An MP has dismissed claims of a split in Jubilee party.

Hilary Kosgei of Kipkelion West said those hoping the party would die so they could have an easy time in 2022 were 'dreaming'.

Mr Kosgei accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of using his handshake with the President to disturb peace in Jubilee.

"The Government is intact and working harmoniously to achieve the Big Four agenda," said Kosgei at Makutano.

He was accompanied by Njoro MP Kathambi Chepkwony.

