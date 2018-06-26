Swazuri orders 527 Squatter families to vacate land Next Story
Punish drug barons, MP tells Government

By Patrick Beja | Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 22:35 GMT +3
Likoni MP Mishi Mboko [Photo: Courtesy]

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko has urged the Government to deal ruthlessly with drug barons at the Coast.

"The national Government should stop pretending it is not aware of this problem. We are tired of talking about the same issue everyday," Mboko said yesterday.

She added: "President Uhuru Kenyatta should employ the same energy as he did when he destroyed a ship laden with heroin worth Sh1.3 billion in the high seas in 2014 to end the drugs menace at the Coast."

She spoke during celebrations to mark the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking at the Likoni Stadium.

Timbwani MCA Mwaka Bakari supported the calls for action against substance abuse.

