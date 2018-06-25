Blows and bribery allegations reign at Murang’a county assembly

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 14:42, Updated June 25th 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

Some of the ward reps during the scuffle. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

A special sitting at Murang’a county assembly was this morning rocked in chaos as members turned physical as financial estimates for year 2018-2019 were approved.

The members traded harsh words forcing speaker Nduati Kariuki to severally intervene before he lost control of the assembly as sergeant at arms shielded the mace fearing it could be grabbed.

Trouble started after a group led by Finance and Planning committee Cyrus Kiiru opposed tabling of County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) report arguing it was half baked as residents in four wards failed to participate.

“It should go on record that my committee never sat down to write any report but what is before the assembly was done from elsewhere,” said Kiiru.

In a scuffle that emerged within the chambers over the protest in approving Sh8.2 billion budget, Kimorori MCA Amos Murigi was roughed up and claimed losing Sh15,000 through 'pickpocketing'.

Trouble started in the morning as the members remained divided into two camps on County Integrated Development report (CIDP) with those opposed alleging it had been doctored.

Makuyu MCA Stanley Muhia said he would not support the reports related to financial estimates as residents in his wards never participated in the budget making process.

“My conscience is clear that the report was endorsed after some members met in a hotel over the weekend and received Sh42,000 to support it,” said Muhia before he withdrew the bribery remark.

There was a shouting match as the speaker lost control of the assembly as the sergeant at arms surrounded the mace to prevent disruption of business.

The speaker regained control after Finance committee chairman Mwangi insisted there was need for more time to allow members go through the report.

But Nduati faced another opposition from the assembly as Kamacharia MCA Gerald Wambugu was shouted down as he tried to table the report after Kiiru declined.

Calm returned after the speaker ordered for investigations saying his office will peruse the details as well as signatures appended in the report.

In approval of the Sh8.2billion budget, Gitugi MCA Samuel Kihurunjo and nine others voted against alleging it was not itemised and residents in four wards, Makuyu, Gitugi, Mbiri and Gaturi said public participation was never conducted in four populated wards thus he would not support it.

It emerged that public participation was not conducted in Mbiri, Makuyu and Gitugi after political differences erupted.

The financial estimates were approved through voting where 37 supported while nine were opposed.