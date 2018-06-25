Pest Control Regulation Board impounds illegal pesticides in Kisumu

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 24th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

The Pest Control Regulation Board of Kenya has impounded more than 35kg of illegal pesticides being sold on the streets of Kisumu.

Yesterday, traders engaged the board’s officials in a hide-and-seek game during a raid that also netted three suspects hawking the products that were said to be harmful.

The board’s Western region manager Martin Meyo told The Standard the products, especially those that were being sold in the open, posed serious health dangers to people.

The products netted included poisons used to kill rats and bedbugs, and which are always displayed along the streets.

Mr Meyo said a majority of those sold in the region were not registered or approved by the board, raising questions on their safety and efficiency.

